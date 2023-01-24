Local students invited to spend a day as a House page at the Indiana Statehouse

Vanderburgh County lawmakers are inviting local students to spend a day serving as a House page at the Indiana Statehouse during the 2023 legislative session.
State Rep. Wendy McNamara (R-Evansville) says Hoosier students ages 13 to 18 can sign up to page, helping lawmakers and staff with daily duties while touring the governor's office, the Indiana Supreme Court, and House and Senate chambers.
"As an educator, I understand how hands-on learning experiences can be impactful for students," McNamara said. "The page program is a great chance for young Hoosiers to join staff and legislators for a day to learn about their state government, and apply it to what they're learning in the classroom."
According to State Rep. Tim O'Brien (R-Evansville), pages will receive an excused absence from school and can participate in groups, such as Girl Scouts troops.
"It's always a great day when students from Vanderburgh County join me at the Statehouse," O'Brien said. "I encourage parents to help their students apply to this program for a unique experience at our state's capitol."
Officials say the invitation serves as an opportunity for students to learn from a rewarding experience while also helping out lawmakers and staff during a busy legislative session.
Hoosiers can visit indianahouserepublicans.com/pageprogram or call 1-800-382-9841 to sign up their student to participate.