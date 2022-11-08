Midterm Elections: Here are some of the big race's we're watching

Election Day is here, and 44News will be tracking races across Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois all night.
We're tracking results for dozens of races, including a few big ones in our local communities.
In Vanderburgh County, Indiana, it's Republican candidate Jeff Hales facing off against Democratic candidate Noah Robinson in the race for sheriff.
For the first time in more than 10 years, Vanderburgh County will also elect a new prosecutor. Diana Moers is the Republican candidate on the ticket versus Democrat Jon Schaefer. This after Moers defeated Nicholas Hermann by 13% of the vote in the primaries.
Over in Daviess County, Kentucky, the race is on for Judge-Executive, with Republican candidate Charlie Castlen up against Democratic candidate Bruce Kunze.
As for Henderson County Judge-Executive, Republican Brad Schneider is up against Democrat Dorsey Ridley.
After polls close at 6 p.m. and results start to come in, view our local elections results page for the latest information.
You can also follow these links to see statewide election results for Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois.
In addition, national election results for the balance of the U.S. Senate, House, and Governors can be found here.