Natalie Rascher advances in race for the next mayor of Evansville

Natalie Rascher

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Natalie Rascher has advanced in the race for the next mayor of Evansville.

Rascher beat out opponent Cheryl Musgrave on the Republican ticket with 63.8% of the vote on Tuesday.

This means that Rascher will now face Democrat Stephanie Terry and Libertarian Michael Daugherty in November's general election.

This election marks the first time in more than a decade that incumbent Mayor Lloyd Winnecke wasn't on the ticket.

Visit wevv.com/news/election-results for the latest local election results as they come in throughout the night.

