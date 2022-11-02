Owensboro organizations express concerns over polling locations

Three organizations in Owensboro came together Wednesday afternoon to express their concerns about polling locations in Daviess County.
The Owensboro chapter of the NAACP, the Public Life Foundation of Owensboro, and the Citizens Committee agree that polling locations in Daviess County are in need of further dialog and community input.
“We believe the limited number of polling places in the city of Owensboro raise questions of equal access, especially for minority groups and people without personal transportation,” says Joe Berry with the Public Life Foundation of Owensboro.
With the November 8th general election coming up, the Daviess County groups gathered saying polling places selected for the election are heavily skewed.
The groups say the 12 locations are outside of the urban core of Owensboro presenting challenges for residents
“The population of voting age citizens 18 and older is about 78,500 in our county. 45% of that population live in the 12 census tracts that are inside the By-pass; where there are only 2 polling locations. Over 60% of the non-white population of Daviess County and a majority of those living in poverty live in these 12 census tracts,” says Nicholas Brake with the Citizens Committee.
The organizations say not having a polling place at the Sportscenter like years past, played a big role in the issue today.
“The general location of the Sportscenter was centrally located for that side of town, and I think the point of contention that I have been hearing from citizens and community members is that there was no replacement in that same general area,” says Rhondalyn Randolph, President of the Owensboro NAACP.
The Sportscenter isn’t being used as a polling location this year due to rental prices and scheduling conflicts.
The organizations say this is an issue that warrants discussion for future years since the city has routinely allowed the use of the facility without cost.
“Healthy communities have dialogs about issues that concern people,” says Berry.
The NAACP says they’re working to provide transportation and support citizens who might need help getting to the polls.