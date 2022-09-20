 Skip to main content
Public encouraged to participate in 'National Voter Registration Day'

  • Updated
National Voter Registration Day

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day across the US, and the public is being encouraged to participate.

A White House proclamation issued by President Joe Biden marks Tuesday as the national day, and calls on all eligible Americans to "observe this day by ensuring that they are accurately registered and by committing to cast a ballot in upcoming elections."

There are government resources online where you can register to vote, find voter registration deadlines, or check your registration.

If you are already registered to vote, you can also find more information on voting on election day, voter ID requirements, and the election process.

For all of that and more, just visit vote.gov.

