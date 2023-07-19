Republican candidate Daniel Cameron has named Senator Robby Mills as his Lieutenant Governor

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — Senator Robby Mills, a Henderson native, will now run as Daniel Cameron's pick for Lieutenant Governor on the republican ticket in Kentucky's gubernatorial race.
On the other side of the ballot, incumbent Governor Andy Beshear is running for his second term in office with Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman as his running mate, once again.
Senator Robby Mills dove into his campaign role by chastising Beshear's independent ways of handling issues.
Robby Mills says “He can’t even walk across the street to talk to leaders in the opposition party and the legislature. That’s not how I do business and that’s not how I’ve done business.”
Both Cameron and Beshear have several campaign events planned over the next several months as election day is set for November 7th.