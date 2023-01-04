Sen. Mike Braun says he raised $1.5M since campaign launch for Indiana governor

Indiana Senator Mike Braun says he's raised a record-breaking amount of funds since he announced his run at governor of the Hoosier State.
According to a Wednesday announcement from Braun's campaign, the Senator and gubernatorial candidate has raised $1.5 million since his campaign launched.
Braun's announcement says he'll also transfer over $1.5 million from his federal campaign account, allowing him to begin the open gubernatorial campaign with just over $2.9 million on hand.
“From raising $1.5 million within one month, more grassroots donors than anyone else in the races, and numerous statewide polls showing a commanding, double-digit lead, it’s truly humbling to have the support of Hoosiers,” Braun says in a statement. “Despite all of the support and momentum, we will take nothing for granted, and I promise to campaign just as hard as when I defeated three career politicians in 2018.
Braun says he plans to continue his annual tradition of visiting all 92 counties in the coming year.
Indiana's next gubernatorial election won't be held until Nov. 5, 2024. Other names in the race include Incumbent Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch, and Eric Doden.