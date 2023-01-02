Steve Schaefer says he won't seek position as Evansville's mayor

A current City of Evansville leader says he won't be looking for an elevated position in 2023.
Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer made an announcement on Monday, saying he wouldn't be running for mayor in 2023 despite an outpouring of support and encouragement.
The full statement from Schaefer reads:
Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke had previously announced that he wouldn't be seeking re-election.
Names in the race for the 2023 election currently include Cheryl Musgrave, Natalie Rascher, and Gabe Whitley.