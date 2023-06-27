Supreme Court clarifies when online harassment can be prosecuted

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT... The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Fine Particles PM 2.5 in the air from now through midnight CDT Wednesday night for the following Southwest Indiana counties, Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike. This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Wednesday night. A Particulate Alert is issued when the concentration of fine particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns in the atmosphere may exceed federally mandated standards. Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce the impact of Particulates on their health: * Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers * Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads * Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational vehicles * Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds * Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air conditioner to 75 degrees or above. Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors.