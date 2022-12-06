Upcoming Henderson commissioner decides to decline role, leaving seat vacant

City officials in Henderson, Kentucky, say they'll have a vacancy to fill after a successful candidate for a Board of Commissioners seat decided to decline the role.
A news release from the city on Tuesday says that Jay Randolph, who was successfully elected to the Board of Commissioners in the Nov. 8 General Election, decided not to take the oath of office and will not serve the two-year term as commissioner.
Once the new commission term begins on Jan. 1, 2023, the city says the vacancy will be filled with an appointment by the Board of Commissioners, which will consist of Mayor Brad Staton and Commissioners Austin Vowels, Rodney Thomas and Robert Pruitt.
According to election guidelines, the appointment will be in place until the November 2023 General Election during which there will be a special election to fill the one year remaining on the term.