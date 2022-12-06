 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Upcoming Henderson commissioner decides to decline role, leaving seat vacant

  • Updated
  • 0
Henderson

City officials in Henderson, Kentucky, say they'll have a vacancy to fill after a successful candidate for a Board of Commissioners seat decided to decline the role.

A news release from the city on Tuesday says that Jay Randolph, who was successfully elected to the Board of Commissioners in the Nov. 8 General Election, decided not to take the oath of office and will not serve the two-year term as commissioner.

Once the new commission term begins on Jan. 1, 2023, the city says the vacancy will be filled with an appointment by the Board of Commissioners, which will consist of Mayor Brad Staton and Commissioners Austin Vowels, Rodney Thomas and Robert Pruitt.

According to election guidelines, the appointment will be in place until the November 2023 General Election during which there will be a special election to fill the one year remaining on the term.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices