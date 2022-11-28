 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Webster and Daviess counties randomly selected to undergo 2022 post-election audits

  • Updated
  • 0
vote mgn

Two Kentucky counties in our area have been randomly selected to undergo post-election audits.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the random selection of 12 counties to undergo the audits on Monday, which include Webster County and Daviess County.

Other Kentucky counties that were randomly selected for the post-election audits include Jefferson, Shelby, Rowan, Oldham, Laurel, LaRue, Owen, Anderson, Christian, and Breathitt.

AG Cameron says the audits will be conducted by the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations to determine if any irregularities took place during the 2022 general election.

After completing independent investigations in each of the twelve counties drawn today, the findings of the audits will be presented to the grand jury and chief circuit judge of each audited county.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you