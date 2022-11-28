Webster and Daviess counties randomly selected to undergo 2022 post-election audits

Two Kentucky counties in our area have been randomly selected to undergo post-election audits.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the random selection of 12 counties to undergo the audits on Monday, which include Webster County and Daviess County.
Other Kentucky counties that were randomly selected for the post-election audits include Jefferson, Shelby, Rowan, Oldham, Laurel, LaRue, Owen, Anderson, Christian, and Breathitt.
AG Cameron says the audits will be conducted by the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations to determine if any irregularities took place during the 2022 general election.
After completing independent investigations in each of the twelve counties drawn today, the findings of the audits will be presented to the grand jury and chief circuit judge of each audited county.