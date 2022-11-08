What you need to know to vote this Midterm Election

The polls for November 8th elections are finally open, and if you're planning on voting, there's a few things to remember before you cast that ballot.
Today, polling station will remain open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
When you're showing up to vote make sure to have a government issued I.D.
For additional information on all things voting, such as checking on voting registration status and knowing where you can cast your ballot, you can follow the links below.
For Indiana Residents - indianavoters.in.gov
For Kentucky Residents - elect.ky.gov