Pop-up TSA PreCheck enrollment center at EVV this week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Time is running out to register for TSA PreCheck at the Evansville Regional Airport.
Jessica Mayle, regional spokesperson for the TSA, told 44News ”it’s an expedited screening program, so once you’re a member, you don’t have to remove your jacket, your electronics, your liquids, your shoes. Overwhelmingly, across the country, you’re looking at waits in the 5-10 minute range.”
Monday through Friday April 7, a pop-up enrollment center will be open at the airport from 9-5PM, with a noon to 1PM break for lunch. All appointments have been filled, however they do accept walk-ins but can’t guarantee they’ll be able to enroll you.
According to Mayle, ”this is really great for the TSA too. We want to put our time and resources into passengers we know the least about. So, when we know more about you, we know you’re low risk, we can devote fewer screening resources to you.”
To join the program’s over 15 million members, start your application online,then bring the specified documents that prove your citizenship to a TSA location for the in-person portion of the enrollment.
The upfront $78 registration fee is good for a five year membership in the program, after which, you have the chance to renew.