Popular Haubstadt Restaurant "The Log Inn" Listed For Sale

A longstanding restaurant in southern Indiana is up for sale.
The Log Inn restaurant in Haubstadt, Indiana, was recently listed for sale by the owners.
The F.C. Tucker listing for the 12,074 square-foot restaurant says it's being sold for $3 million.
The sale of the restaurant includes all existing furniture, fixtures, and equipment, as well as a 3-way liquor license.
After being built in 1825 as a stage coach stop, the restaurant has been serving family-style food to community members for decades - even boasting a visit from Abraham Lincoln in 1844.
It's located just off of Highway 41 at the corner of Warrenton Road and County Road 200 E.