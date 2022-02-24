 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Golconda, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown
and Newburgh Dam.

.Recent heavy rainfall will continue to cause rises on the Ohio
River into next week.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 43.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 43.5 feet early Saturday
afternoon. It will then fall to 42.9 feet and begin rising
again Tuesday morning. It will rise to 43.4 feet Friday,
March 04. It will then fall again but remain above flood
stage.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Wednesday, February 23 the stage was 38.7
feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 39.5 feet early Tuesday
morning and then remain around this level through Saturday,
March 05. It will then fall again but remain above flood
stage.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Popular Haubstadt Restaurant "The Log Inn" Listed For Sale

  • Updated
  • 0
Log Inn restaurant via FC Tucker Commercial

Log Inn (F.C. Tucker Commercial photo)

A longstanding restaurant in southern Indiana is up for sale.

The Log Inn restaurant in Haubstadt, Indiana, was recently listed for sale by the owners.

The F.C. Tucker listing for the 12,074 square-foot restaurant says it's being sold for $3 million. 

The sale of the restaurant includes all existing furniture, fixtures, and equipment, as well as a 3-way liquor license.

After being built in 1825 as a stage coach stop, the restaurant has been serving family-style food to community members for decades - even boasting a visit from Abraham Lincoln in 1844.

It's located just off of Highway 41 at the corner of Warrenton Road and County Road 200 E.

