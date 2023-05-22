Popular Italian restaurant in Henderson to change locations

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV)—
Tavola Dei Nonna is a well known phrase in Italy and a well known restaurant among fans of authentic Italian food in Henderson.
The restaurant is currently closed but that's because the building that formerly housed the Wolf's Tavern will now be the location for Tavola Dei Nonna. The owners say once this hit the market, they knew this was the perfect spot.
"Our clientele now are very excited we are coming here so I felt it was very important to keep a little bit of the history in here, not to come in here and overhaul it but just to spruce it up a little bit," said James Werfelman, Chef and Owner of Tavola Dei Nonna.
The name means "grandmothers table" in Italian. The restaurant makes all their stuff fresh and from scratch each day. Through their delicious food and help throughout the community it has become a popular restaurant in Henderson. But after recent turmoil at their original location at the Ramada Inn, they needed a fresh start.
"Due to conditions and to better ourselves in the community. We have a great relationship with the city, we are well involved with charities so we wanted to be in a better spot and I fell in love with this place," said Werfelman. "I feel that this gives more of an authentic Italian feel to it, you're going to be able to enjoy yourself more and have a great time."
The restaurant plans on keeping many of the features from the Wolf's Tavern, including the bar and mural outside. A new piece coming to the place is the Fallen Soldiers table, something James says will always be an important part of his restaurant.
"The Fallen Soldiers table is in honor of all my fallen brothers who didn't make it home and actually my dads flag is on the table," said Werfelman. "This is a chance for those whose lost a son, a daughter, father, aunt, uncle to come in and just see that they are still remembered and they will always be a part of my restaurant."
James, a veteran himself tells 44news that any first responder on duty eats for free at his restaurant.
The tentative re-opening is on Monday June 5th and they are very excited to welcome back their customers old and new to the new establishment.