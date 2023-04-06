Porch blown off home during Wednesday afternoons storm

The owner of the home located on Kansas Rd., Travis Waage, recounted the split second his front and back porch was blown off his home during Wednesday afternoons storm.
"It felt like I was in a tornado," said Waage.
Waage said he arrived home and sat in his truck in an attempt to ride out the storm as the wind grew stronger.
He said the sky grew dark and suddenly he heard a loud noise and shatter of glass.
While sitting in his truck, one of the windows shattered and power lines fell onto the truck. When he began making his way inside, he saw both his front and back porch completely destroyed as the screen and glass windows were scattered all throughout his yard.
"It ripped the electric out of the side of my house, the telephone pole is leaned over," said Waage. "I don't know if it was straight line winds or what but it literally felt like what you see on tv."
Waage said his two dogs were inside of the home at the time.
Thankfully, him and his dogs were unharmed.
The thrust of wind from the storm, powerful as it brought down power lines, tree branches and pieces of debris from Waage's home were found feet away from his home.
"It seems like I'm the only house," said Waage. "My neighbors are fine, nothing, event the green houses that are adjacent to my house."
Both Centerpoint Energy and the McCutchanville Fire Department were on scene to assist with clean-up efforts.
Waage is now working to pick up the pieces from this storm.