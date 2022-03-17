Porch Pantry Providing Free Food to the Evansville Community

It started several years ago when the food pantry that homeowner Grace Schmitt was working at closed.
“There’s just still too many people out there that have nowhere to go,” Schmitt tells 44News.
With the help of her husband, John, and her friend, Sergeant, she started her own. Right there on her front porch on the corner of Weinbach near Lincoln.
“At first everybody thought it was a gag, you know? ‘What’s the catch?’ There is no catch. Never has been. Never will be,” Schmitt says.
The pantry offers everything from canned soup, to toilet paper and dish rags. But they always have items that they’d like to have more of. That’s where the community comes in.
Schmitt says, “Everything is donated to us. We don’t ask for money. If they do give us money, we go right out and buy whatever it is that we don’t have enough of.”
Right now, they’re in need of toiletries like bath soap, toothpaste and toothbrushes, deodorant, and shampoo.
“I’ve got several that donate to me on a regular basis. They keep me pretty well supplied. You know, but I run out. That’s where the donations come in,” Schmitt says.
On an average day, Grace will see 2 to 10 families who all receive whatever she has free of charge. No questions asked.
“I just know that there’s a lot of hungry people out there. A lot. More than there should be. It’s not just the people that come for food. It’s the people that actually come up and say, ‘hey, thank you for what you’re doing.’ You know, it just makes it all worth it,” Schmitt tells us.
For anyone that wants to donate and mark some items off their wishlist, black bins are located in front of their house on Weinbach Avenue, a block south of the University of Evansville campus.
If the bins are not out front, Grace says you can always knock on their front door and they’ll be more than happy to take whatever you’re willing to give.