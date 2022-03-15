 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Paducah
Ohio River at Golconda
Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam
Ohio River at Shawneetown

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Missouri...Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Cairo
Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam
Ohio River at Mount Vernon

.The lower Ohio River is falling at most locations, though this will
occur slower below Mount Vernon Indiana.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 38.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Thursday morning and continue falling to 24.8 feet
Friday, March 25.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Posey County Couple Receives Sentencing in Child Neglect Investigation

  • Updated
  • 0
JOHN CROWE AND TAMMY CROWE Indiana State Police

John Crowe (L) and Tammy Crowe (R) (Indiana State Police photos)

A Posey County, Indiana couple was sentenced in court on Thursday after previously being charged with child neglect.

Tammy Crowe and John Crowe of Mt. Vernon were sentenced to serve 18 months probation including 30 days in jail.

The Indiana State Police said the pair was originally arrested back in November of 2019 on charges of neglect after detectives discovered they had been locking their young kids in an upstairs room of their home for long periods of time.

ISP's original report said the kids didn't have access to a bathroom or electricity, and a missing window exposed them to outside elements and cold temperatures. 

According to the prosecutor's office, the state had requested a two year sentence for both Tammy and John.

