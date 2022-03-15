Posey County Couple Receives Sentencing in Child Neglect Investigation

A Posey County, Indiana couple was sentenced in court on Thursday after previously being charged with child neglect.
Tammy Crowe and John Crowe of Mt. Vernon were sentenced to serve 18 months probation including 30 days in jail.
The Indiana State Police said the pair was originally arrested back in November of 2019 on charges of neglect after detectives discovered they had been locking their young kids in an upstairs room of their home for long periods of time.
ISP's original report said the kids didn't have access to a bathroom or electricity, and a missing window exposed them to outside elements and cold temperatures.
According to the prosecutor's office, the state had requested a two year sentence for both Tammy and John.