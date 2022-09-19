Posey County deputy who was shot in the head is making progress, wants to return to his job

September 18, 2021 is when the darkness and uncertainty set in for Posey County Deputy Bryan Hicks.
He was shot in the head during a welfare check at a home in New Harmony. He nearly lost his life.
But fast forward one year later and the times are a bit brighter for the deputy and his wife Tammy.
Brian can speak in full sentences now with the help of a computer program he uses in his speech therapy sessions.
While Bryan still has difficulty finding the words, his wife Tammy has learned to pick up the slack.
Tammy says she wasn't shocked to learn Bryan had been shot that night. After all, she says, he made it clear that he would always be the first officer to go into a dangerous situation, risking his own life and safety for others.
The suspect, 70-year-old Paul Wiltshire, died of COVID-19 complications about three months after being charged with attempted murder of a police officer.
If there's any silver lining; any positivity to come from the despair and devastation this couple has no doubt felt, it's all of the items and get-well cards that came from around the nation.
As for what's next, Bryan says there's one thing that still drives him.
"My goal is to drive again and work again," he said.
Bryan is proud of his career and proudly displays his mementos, paying homage to the career choice that made him who he is today.