Posey County firefighter to be laid to rest Wednesday

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A volunteer fire department in Posey County will lay one of their own to rest.
Black Township Fire & Rescue say the funeral for Andy Granderson will take place Wednesday, July 12th.
We're told the funeral procession will leave Denning Family Funeral Home around 11 a.m. and travel west on Fourth to Main Street.
The route will end at Bethesda Church in Savah.
Officials say to expect short delays and traffic congestion in the area during that time.
According to officials, Granderson was with the department for more than 24 years and prior to that was a member of the New Harmony Fire Department.
We're told Andy passed away just days ago after a long battle with cancer.