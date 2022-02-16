Posey County Man Sentenced to 20 Years for Dealing Meth and Fentanyl

A Mt. Vernon, Indiana man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Wednesday for dealing methamphetamine and fentanyl in Posey County, the Posey County Prosecutor's Office said.
41-year-old Ryan Felipe Gomez was sentenced by Judge Craig Goedde on Wednesday morning in the Posey Circuit Court after evidence and arguments were presented by prosecutors and defense counsel.
The prosecutor's office says that Gomez's sentencing follows his previous guilty plea to numerous charges of dealing methamphetamine, dealing fentanyl, neglect of a dependent, and maintaining a common nuisance.
According to prosecutors, Gomez admitted to selling meth and fentanyl to undercover informants back in 2019. He further admitted that underage kids were present during the drug deals, and that they may have seen or heard what was happening.
Posey County Prosecutor’s Office Investigator Kenneth Rose testified against Gomez and said that during the undercover purchases, Gomez told an informant that two people had already overdosed on the substance.
The prosecutor's office says Gomez was arrested back in May of 2020 as a result of Operation “Aftershock,” an undercover drug investigation conducted by the Posey County Drug Task Force which began in July 2019.