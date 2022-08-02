Posey County Sheriff's Office cancels National Night Out

Following the severe storms that ripped through the Tri-State area on Monday night, the Posey County Sheriff’s Office has decided to cancel their National Night Out.
“It wasn’t an easy decision, but based on some of the damage that people were suffering, in addition to the amount of rain we endured over the last couple days. You know, the purpose for canceling it outside of the damage and all those things was the potential damage that could be caused to the park,” said Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham.
The event, which typically takes place at the beginning of every August, serves as a way for the citizen’s of Posey County to interact one on one with all of the officers that help keep them safe.
“The national media platforms have painted such a negative picture of law enforcement. This gives an opportunity, not only for the community but for us, to get to know the community a little more,” Latham added.
At this time it has not yet been decided when or if this event will be rescheduled.