Posey County Sheriff's Office installs prescription disposal box

Posey County Sheriff's Office prescription drop off box

Posey County Sheriff's Office

In Posey County, Indiana, authorities are providing a new way for locals to properly dispose of prescription medication.

Officials at the Posey County Sheriff's Office says they recently installed a prescription medication disposal container in the office's front lobby.

"In todays society we find more and more misuse of prescription drugs. We recently installed a RX disposal container in our front lobby," a statement from the sheriff's office said. "This RX disposal container will provide you the opportunity to dispose of your unused or unwanted prescriptions 24/7."

The prescription disposal box is part of the 525 Foundation's "Drop 2 Stop" program, which provides DEA-approved secure drop boxes that aim to combat the misuse and abuse of prescription meds.

You can see more on the Drop 2 Stop program on 525foundation.org, and use the prescription drop off box at PCSO at 1201 O'Donnell Road in Mt. Vernon.

