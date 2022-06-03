Posey County Sheriff's Office installs prescription disposal box

In Posey County, Indiana, authorities are providing a new way for locals to properly dispose of prescription medication.
Officials at the Posey County Sheriff's Office says they recently installed a prescription medication disposal container in the office's front lobby.
"In todays society we find more and more misuse of prescription drugs. We recently installed a RX disposal container in our front lobby," a statement from the sheriff's office said. "This RX disposal container will provide you the opportunity to dispose of your unused or unwanted prescriptions 24/7."
The prescription disposal box is part of the 525 Foundation's "Drop 2 Stop" program, which provides DEA-approved secure drop boxes that aim to combat the misuse and abuse of prescription meds.
You can see more on the Drop 2 Stop program on 525foundation.org, and use the prescription drop off box at PCSO at 1201 O'Donnell Road in Mt. Vernon.