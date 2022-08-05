Posey County swears in new Student Resource Officer

The Metropolitan School District of North Posey County sworn in officer Charles Carter to be the new Student Resource Officer for the schools.
Charles Carter was sworn in at a ceremony held at the Circuit Court in Mount Vernon. Officer Carter will be tasked with adding additional security while building relationships with staff, administrators and students.
"Building security as well as relationship building with the staff, administrators, and investing in the children," says Officer Carter. "I plan on having programs, the sheriff's greatly on board, to have programs started up. I have encouraged all teachers to use me in the classroom as much as possible, I want that interaction with the kids."
The move is in light of the recent school shootings that have taken place around the country. It's a joint effort between the sheriffs office and the Metropolitan School District to be proactive in keeping schools safe.