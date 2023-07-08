 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Posey County worker killed in construction zone incident identified

  • 0
Deadly crash
Allison Eldridge

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV)— The identity of the construction worker who died in a construction zone crash on Friday has been released.

Posey County authorities were called to a construction zone at SR 66 and Springfield Road.

According to authorities, an investigation shows 52-year-old Sherry Gentry of Holland, Indiana, was backed over by a dump truck while working in the area.

The driver of the truck was identified as 54-year-old Jerry Williamson of Evansville, Indiana.

The Posey County Sheriff's Office and Indiana State Police are investigating the incident.

Recommended for you