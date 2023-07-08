Posey County worker killed in construction zone incident identified

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV)— The identity of the construction worker who died in a construction zone crash on Friday has been released.
Posey County authorities were called to a construction zone at SR 66 and Springfield Road.
According to authorities, an investigation shows 52-year-old Sherry Gentry of Holland, Indiana, was backed over by a dump truck while working in the area.
The driver of the truck was identified as 54-year-old Jerry Williamson of Evansville, Indiana.
The Posey County Sheriff's Office and Indiana State Police are investigating the incident.