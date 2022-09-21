Poseyville man competes in USA Mullet Championships for a good cause

Poseyville, Indiana native Asa Cox, 34, is competing to be crowned winner in the USA Mullet Championships.
Cox, an Air Force veteran, says he started to grow out his mullet two years ago when COVID-19 mask restrictions were introduced.
"I started growing my hair out just to be different, to give myself a little bit of individuality that was lost from wearing the masks. I started growing it out, and it stuck - two years later, I'm still rocking it," Cox explains.
While it started out as a joke, his hair stylist encouraged him to enter it into the 2022 USA Mullet Championships. He says he goes in every two weeks to maintain his signature look.
"We just wanted to share it with the world," Cox says.
The money raised from the $10 entry fee goes to the non-profit Stop Soldier Suicide, which helps provide support for veterans as they reacclimate to civilian life.
"It's a great cause, and I think it's an issue that doesn't get talked about enough," added Cox.
You can support Asa Cox's mullet at this link by liking the photo.