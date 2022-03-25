Possible Person of Interest in Evansville Double-Homicide Dead After Crash: ISP

A possible person of interest in a double homicide investigation that began in Evansville is now dead after a crash in Corydon, Indiana, according to state police.

Indiana State Police officials said that the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. in Corydon on SR 135 Friday after a Trooper spotted a car that matched the description put out by the Evansville Police Department.

"Late last night at approximately 11:00 p.m. they had a double homicide in Evansville, Indiana, about two hours west of here - they had a person of interest in that homicide case and they did put out information for the person and for his vehicle," explained ISP Sellersburg District Trooper Carey Huls. "Early this morning, one of our Troopers did spot a vehicle matching that description with a person sitting in the vehicle."

Trooper Huls says investigators believe the driver took off at a high rate of speed after seeing the Trooper. He says the man's vehicle left the roadway moments later and crashed into a utility pole.

ISP says the driver, who has not been identified at this time, was pronounced dead at the scene. The victims have not been identified at this time either, but EPD says their identities will be released by the coroner's office following an autopsy.

