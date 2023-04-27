Postcards opposing local drag shows sent out to Daviess County residents

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) -- It's a message sent throughout Daviess County in the form of a postcard and it's concerning the draw shows put on at the Ghost Lounge inside the River Park Center in Owensboro.
The front page of the card asks, "Have you had enough?" followed by "The River Park Board is spending your tax dollars and donations on satanic and sexual degeneracy".
Some Owensboro residents say they are alarmed by the message displayed on the card.
"I feel this is a whole attack on people just because they're different," said one Owensboro resident who wanted to remain anonymous.
Although he wanted to remain anonymous, he wanted to speak out after receiving one of the postcards. He said he has a transgender child and feels messages like this can be destructive.
"This seems like an attack on people taking away their safe spaces and how they express themselves as artists as people they need to have their own valid space where they can express themselves." said the resident.
Over the past year there have been controversy surrounding the drag shows at the River Park Center. Just last week annual funding for the center was under question.
According to the postcard, it's in association with the group Daviess County Citizens for Decency. They're concerned that the center will use the funds and tax payer dollars to support the drag shows.
They feel shows of this nature can have a negative impact on the youth within the community.
44News reached out to them regarding the postcards and they responded with a statement. (Full statement can be found at the end of the article)
In summary, the response from the postcards was overwhelmingly positive but the group has received threats and disturbing responses and to that the group sites scripture.
They say they will not apologize for trying to protect the children and the community and they count members of the LGBTQ+ community as friends and family.
They feel their opposition toward the drag shows is equal to their disliking of strip clubs and they're praying for those who participate.
As for some Owensboro residents concerned about their message, "If they're scared they should ask some more questions get to understand as opposed to trying to be reactionary and try to take somebody else's freedom or enjoyment in this life." said the resident.