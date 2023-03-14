Potential new FEMA flood map proposed for Daviess Co.; meeting held to answer questions for property owners

Every 10 years, FEMA flood plain maps are required to be updated.
Before the new flood maps are published, officials with Kentucky Division of Water held a meeting at Owensboro Community and Technical College, to answer questions for anyone who could potentially be required to purchase flood insurance based off of the proposed new Flood Map lines.
Once the maps become effective, they will be used as the basis for flood insurance ratings.
If your house or property falls within the floodplainf, you could be required by law to purchase additional flood insurance.
The maps are still preliminary, and can be appealed by property owners within 90 days of the meeting.
If you missed the meeting, you can click here to view the new proposed flood map, as well as the existing one.