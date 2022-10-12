 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Gusty west to northwest winds, relative humidity dropping to
around 20 percent, and very dry fuels will result in critical fire
danger Thursday.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY FOR
LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001,
002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012, 013, 014,
015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021, 022, 075, 076, 076, 077, 078,
080, 081, 081, 082, 082, 083, 084, 085, 085, 086, 086, 086, 087,
087, 087, 088, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093, 094, 098, 100, 106,
107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, AND 114...

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* AFFECTED AREA...IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS...Fire weather zones 075,
076, 077, 078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089,
090, 091, 092, 093, and 094. IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA...Fire weather
zones 081, 082, 085, 086, 087, and 088. IN WEST KENTUCKY...Fire
weather zones 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010,
011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021, and 022.
IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI...Fire weather zones 076, 086, 087, 098,
100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, and 114.

* WIND...West to northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to 30
mph.

* HUMIDITY...around 20 percent.

* THUNDERSTORMS...No thunderstorms expected.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Prank 911 call causes police response in local neighborhood

  • Updated
  • 0

A prank 911 led to a police response in one Evansville neighborhood

A prank 911 call sparked panic this week in an Evansville neighborhood, and also triggered a large police response.

---

Dispatcher: 911 dispatch, how can I help you?

Caller: I just shot my mom.

---

Dispatcher: I'm sorry?

Caller: I just shot my mom.

---

This chilling call led to officers racing to the home on Colony Drive, while the dispatcher stayed on the phone for more information. The Evansville Police Department says about ten officers were pulled off the street to address what was a seemingly dire situation.

---

Dispatcher: Is your mom alive? Is she breathing?

Caller: I'm not sure because after I shot her I went to the backyard.

---

Dispatcher: Did something happen, was it an accident?

Caller: Yeah we had like an argument, and then I got mad and then I shot her.

---

Whenever officers arrived they quickly were able to determine that it was in fact a prank call. The practice, known as swatting, is when a person places an emergency call in an effort to get a police response on an unsuspecting victim - sometimes with deadly consequences.

These actions also amount to false informing, at minimum, and is something that EPD says they are taking very seriously.

No one was hurt, and the affected family declined to comment on the matter to 44News. Police say the caller used a fake number to dial 9-1-1, and there are not yet any suspects as EPD continues their investigation.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you