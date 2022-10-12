Prank 911 call causes police response in local neighborhood

A prank 911 call sparked panic this week in an Evansville neighborhood, and also triggered a large police response.
---
Dispatcher: 911 dispatch, how can I help you?
Caller: I just shot my mom.
---
Dispatcher: I'm sorry?
Caller: I just shot my mom.
---
This chilling call led to officers racing to the home on Colony Drive, while the dispatcher stayed on the phone for more information. The Evansville Police Department says about ten officers were pulled off the street to address what was a seemingly dire situation.
---
Dispatcher: Is your mom alive? Is she breathing?
Caller: I'm not sure because after I shot her I went to the backyard.
---
Dispatcher: Did something happen, was it an accident?
Caller: Yeah we had like an argument, and then I got mad and then I shot her.
---
Whenever officers arrived they quickly were able to determine that it was in fact a prank call. The practice, known as swatting, is when a person places an emergency call in an effort to get a police response on an unsuspecting victim - sometimes with deadly consequences.
These actions also amount to false informing, at minimum, and is something that EPD says they are taking very seriously.
No one was hurt, and the affected family declined to comment on the matter to 44News. Police say the caller used a fake number to dial 9-1-1, and there are not yet any suspects as EPD continues their investigation.