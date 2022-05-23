Pre-party happening in downtown Evansville ahead of Professional Bull Riders event at Ford Center

Several organizations in downtown Evansville, Indiana, are planning to hold a pre-party ahead of an event at the Ford Center.
Arcademie Bar, Rally Point Events, and Visit Evansville will present the "Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Pre-Party on Main Street in Downtown Evansville May 27 and 28 from 4 PM – 6 PM.
The PBR Pre-Party is happening ahead of the Professional Bull Riders event, which is happening at 7:00 p.m. on May 27 and May 28 at the Ford Center.
The PBR Pre-Party is open to the public and will feature live music with Tailgate Revival, mechanical bull rides, a Monster Truck and motorcycles on display, Western-themed vendors and pop-up stores, live long horn steers, an outdoor beer garden, and more. Arcademie Bar, along with other Downtown businesses, will be open for additional food, beverage, and shopping.
Organizers of the pre-party say patrons won't need a ticket to the actual PBR event to attend the pre-party, though tickets are required for admission to the Ford Center.