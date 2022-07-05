 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Daily heat index values up to 109.

* WHERE...Southwest Indiana and portions of western Kentucky and
southern Illinois to the east of a Mt Vernon Illinois to
Mayfield Kentucky line.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Low temperatures will generally be in the
mid to upper 70s which will not provide much relief from the
heat even at night. Daily chances of isolated thunderstorms will
provide relief to a very few.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Precautional boil advisory issued for a portion of Princeton

  • 0
Boil Advisory Issued for a Portion of Spencer County

A water main break in Princeton, Indian has lead to a boil advisory.

Princeton Water Utility announced Tuesday that due to work at a nearby water main break, they were issuing a precautionary boil advisory.

The advisory is for all customers between South Prince Street east to South Seminary Street and between Kentucky Street south to Tennessee Street.

While they feel water contamination is unlikely, they advise all customers within the area to boil cooking and drinking water for five minutes before using.

No timetable has been set for when the advisory will end.  If customers have more questions, they can contact Princeton Water Utility at 812-385-3343.