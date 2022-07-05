Precautional boil advisory issued for a portion of Princeton

A water main break in Princeton, Indian has lead to a boil advisory.
Princeton Water Utility announced Tuesday that due to work at a nearby water main break, they were issuing a precautionary boil advisory.
The advisory is for all customers between South Prince Street east to South Seminary Street and between Kentucky Street south to Tennessee Street.
While they feel water contamination is unlikely, they advise all customers within the area to boil cooking and drinking water for five minutes before using.
No timetable has been set for when the advisory will end. If customers have more questions, they can contact Princeton Water Utility at 812-385-3343.