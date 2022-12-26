 Skip to main content
Precautionary boil advisory issued to Princeton water customers

El'Agance Shemwell

A water main break in Princeton, Indiana has led to a precautionary boil advisory.

The water utility is issuing the order for all customers East of North Wilson Avenue and North of East Taylor Avenue.

Officials say while the potential of contamination of the drinking water is unlikely, they advise customers in the affected area to bring all cooking and drinking water to a complete boil for five minutes before using. 

Residents are urged to continue boiling all cooking and drinking water, until advised otherwise. 

Further information regarding this issue may be obtained by contacting Princeton Utilities at (812) 385-3343. 

