President Biden Announces Plan To Combat Gas Prices

Thursday, President Joe Biden announced his plan to combat rising gas prices across the country.
In the Tri-State gas averages $4.20 a gallon and $4.99 for diesel, but with this new plan there are hopes for relief.
"The Biden Administration announced that they were going to release a million barrels a day for the next 6 months, so that's a total of 180 million barrels from the strategic petroleum reserve," said Matthew Finn, the Chief Economist at the Old National Bank in Evansville.
For those wondering, this plan is a way to make up for Biden's decision to ban the use of oil from Russia due to the Russian and Ukraine War.
"Up until the Russian, Ukraine situation we were importing about 750 to 800,000 barrels from Russia per day," said Finn. "so this million will replace all of what we had been importing from the Russians."
These efforts are being made in hopes of reducing gas prices, but according to Finn Tri-staters may not see those affects immediately.
"There's about a three or four week lag that occurs between the price of oil and ultimately the price at the pump just because so many things have to happen to that barrel of oil in terms of transportation, refining more transportation to actually get to consumers," said Finn.
Finn also says, the price in gas may not reduce tremendously.
"This probably has the affect of dampening the price increases, I don't know that it's designed necessarily to force gas prices lower." said Finn.
With new pressure on oil companies, there is hope that more breaks are on the horizon.