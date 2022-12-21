Preventing Frostbite: What you need to do

Its officially winter and the first winter storm of the season is upon us. With temperatures dropping to severe low's, if you have to go outside you will have only a few minutes before you could get frostbite.
According to Mayo Clinic, frostbite is caused by freezing of the skin and underlying tissues. Symptoms can include cold skin and a prickling feeling followed by numbness and inflamed or discolored skin. Exposure to the cold, windy weather, like what is expected this week, is when you're most vulnerable to frostbite and it can even affect skin covered by gloves or other clothing.
Frostbite is most common on fingers, toes, ears, cheeks, chin and nose. If you end up with frostbite, seek medical attention immediately. While you wait, make sure to remove any wet clothing, protect the areas affected, and take a pain reliever to reduce pain.