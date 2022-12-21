 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THURSDAY
TO MIDNIGHT CST THURSDAY NIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO
NOON CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the
Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 40
mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM Thursday to noon
CST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 2 PM
Thursday to midnight CST Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Preventing Frostbite: What you need to do

  • Updated
  • 0

With freezing cold temperatures impacting the tri-state, just a few minutes outside could lead to you getting frostbite

Its officially winter and the first winter storm of the season is upon us. With temperatures dropping to severe low's, if you have to go outside you will have only a few minutes before you could get frostbite. 

According to Mayo Clinic, frostbite is caused by freezing of the skin and underlying tissues. Symptoms can include cold skin and a prickling feeling followed by numbness and inflamed or discolored skin. Exposure to the cold, windy weather, like what is expected this week, is when you're most vulnerable to frostbite and it can even affect skin covered by gloves or other clothing. 

Frostbite is most common on fingers, toes, ears, cheeks, chin and nose. If you end up with frostbite, seek medical attention immediately. While you wait, make sure to remove any wet clothing, protect the areas affected, and take a pain reliever to reduce pain. 

