Primary care to be offered to shelter clients

For years, Southwestern Behavioral Health and the Evansville Rescue Mission have worked together to provide services to those who reside at the local shelter.
Starting today, Southwestern Behavior Health and the Evansville Rescue Mission will offer a multitude of primary care services to local shelter residents. The primary care offerings will focus on the physical health of the residents. Residents with diabetes, high blood pressure and more will get the chance to be looked at by a licensed physician. In addition, health education, physical exams, medication management and post hospital follow ups will be offered.
"A family nurse practitioner, who can be a primary care advisor, not just while they are here but long term," said Katy Adams, President and CEO of Southwestern Behavioral Health. "She would be able to provide education as well as medication management and on-going treatment."
By providing primary care to residents at Evansville Rescue Mission, it helps ensure that these individuals overall health is being taken care of.
"They are now super excited that this is now going to create better follow-up appointments and medications for our clients because beforehand they would of had to go somewhere, get those scripts then go somewhere to get the script filled where now all of that can happen under one roof," said Kyle Gorman, Executive Director of Advancement for Evansville Rescue Mission.
The clinic will take place every Friday from 8 a-m to 12 p-m at Evansville Rescue Mission located at 500 East Walnut Street.