Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Warrick, Spencer, Henderson,
Vanderburgh and Daviess Counties.

.Due to recent heavy rain the Ohio River is expected to continue to
rise into next week reaching minor flood stage at Newburgh Dam by
Monday.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda,
Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Minor flooding
is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

The next statement will be issued Saturday afternoon at 145 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING TO FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From Monday morning to Friday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 26.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Monday morning to a crest of 41.8 feet Wednesday evening. It
will then fall below flood stage late Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Primary care to be offered to shelter clients

  • Updated
  • 0
Evansville Rescue Mission

Southwestern Behavioral Health and the Evansville Rescue Mission are collaborating to provide primary care to residents.

For years, Southwestern Behavioral Health and the Evansville Rescue Mission have worked together to provide services to those who reside at the local shelter. 

Starting today, Southwestern Behavior Health and the Evansville Rescue Mission will offer a multitude of primary care services to local shelter residents. The primary care offerings will focus on the physical health of the residents. Residents with diabetes, high blood pressure and more will get the chance to be looked at by a licensed physician. In addition, health education, physical exams, medication management and post hospital follow ups will be offered.

"A family nurse practitioner, who can be a primary care advisor, not just while they are here but long term," said Katy Adams, President and CEO of Southwestern Behavioral Health. "She would be able to provide education as well as medication management and on-going treatment."

By providing primary care to residents at Evansville Rescue Mission, it helps ensure that these individuals overall health is being taken care of.

"They are now super excited that this is now going to create better follow-up appointments and medications for our clients because beforehand they would of had to go somewhere, get those scripts then go somewhere to get the script filled where now all of that can happen under one roof," said Kyle Gorman, Executive Director of Advancement for Evansville Rescue Mission. 

The clinic will take place every Friday from 8 a-m to 12 p-m at Evansville Rescue Mission located at 500 East Walnut Street.

