Prime Time Pub & Grill adds doggie menu

A Tri-State restaurant announces an addition to their award-winning menu.
Prime Time Pub & Grill Newburgh says they added a "Doggie Menu" for their four-legged customers.
Officials say customers can dine on their pet-friendly patio and enjoy dinner with their dogs or cats.
A portion of all doggie menu sales will benefit the Warrick County Animal Rescue.
The menu includes the following:
- Plan Chicken Breast-$4.99
- Prime Rib-$4.99
- Plain Eggs-$4.99
- Beef Patty-$4.99
- Doggie Ice Cream-$1.99
Prime Time Pub & Grill is located at 8177 Bell Oaks Drive in Newburgh, Indiana.