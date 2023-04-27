 Skip to main content
Prime Time Pub & Grill adds doggie menu

Megan DiVenti

A Tri-State restaurant announces an addition to their award-winning menu. 

Prime Time Pub & Grill Newburgh says they added a "Doggie Menu" for their four-legged customers. 

Officials say customers can dine on their pet-friendly patio and enjoy dinner with their dogs or cats. 

A portion of all doggie menu sales will benefit the Warrick County Animal Rescue. 

The menu includes the following: 

  • Plan Chicken Breast-$4.99
  • Prime Rib-$4.99
  • Plain Eggs-$4.99
  • Beef Patty-$4.99
  • Doggie Ice Cream-$1.99

Prime Time Pub & Grill is located at 8177 Bell Oaks Drive in Newburgh, Indiana. 

