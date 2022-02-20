Prime Time Pub & Grill in Newburgh Hosts Chili Cook-Off

Prime Time Pub & Grill owners in Newburgh hosted their 2nd Annual Chili Cook-Off Sunday afternoon.
The restaurant hosts this event the Sunday after every Superbowl.
Locals had the chance to compete to win the title of chili bowl champ and win a gift card.
It was open for everyone to attend and participate. People got to taste test and be the judge to see which chili should win.
"It's just another reason to stay in Newburgh get friends together and have a good time, mingling and get bragging rights for the chili," said catering manager Kimberly Johnson.