Prime Time Pub & Grill in Newburgh Hosts Chili Cook-Off

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

.Heavy rain that fell last week, combined with expected rain this
week, will cause continued rises on the Ohio River.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 PM CST Sunday the stage was 39.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.4
feet early Saturday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Perry County Missouri, southern Illinois north of Route
13, and all of southwest Indiana.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain is forecast to fall on recently saturated ground
across the area. Rainfall upwards to two inches or more is
expected.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be sure to monitor updated forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&
top story

Prime Time Pub & Grill in Newburgh Hosts Chili Cook-Off

  • Updated
  • 0

Prime Time Pub & Grill owners in Newburgh hosted their 2nd Annual Chili Cook-Off Sunday afternoon.

The restaurant hosts this event the Sunday after every Superbowl.

Locals had the chance to compete to win the title of chili bowl champ and win a gift card. 

It was open for everyone to attend and participate. People got to taste test and be the judge to see which chili should win.

"It's just another reason to stay in Newburgh get friends together and have a good time, mingling and get bragging rights for the chili," said catering manager Kimberly Johnson.

