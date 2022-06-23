Princess visits with children at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital

One local teen has found a unique way to bring some magic to the pediatric floor of an Evansville hospital.
The Newburgh teen and Signature School student is spending her summer spreading joy on the pediatric floor at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville.
“I wanted to come up with something creative and unique to help the kids and give back to my community,” says princess volunteer Sophie Rodionova.
She’s a student volunteer with a unique talent.
“I thought of all the things that I can do and I kind of put them in my tool box. So, I came up with the idea of dressing up as a princess and then going to the kids just to make their day a little bit better,” Sophie says.
She dances, reads, sings, and does crafts with the kids, all while getting to know each child and sharing tales of her own.
“I ask them questions about themselves and I tell them my story , so they just have a way of connecting with somebody while they’re at the hospital,” Sophie tells 44News.
Sophie aspires to be a doctor when she grows up, and continue her journey of bringing joy to children, and impacting kids the way she’s been impacted herself.
“My mom, she’s my biggest role model. She’s been my dance teacher since I was 3 years old. Through dance and theater, all of that has made a really big difference in my life. So, going forward, I would want to be that impact on the kids I see,” Sophie says.
She even aims to inspire kids her own age to step out of their comfort zone and do something to make someone else smile.
“Just to do something different. You can help in any way. Just to bring water to the patients, really anything like that. Just a smile will brighten up the kids’ day,” she tells 44News.