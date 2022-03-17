Princeton Man Sentenced to 35 Years in Child Molestation Case

A Princeton, Indiana man has been sentenced to several decades in in prison in connection to a child molestation investigation, according to the Gibson County Prosecutor's Office.
The prosecutor's office says 33-year-old Davey J. Hall was sentenced to 35 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections by Judge Jeffrey Meade with 34 years executed and the last year suspended to probation.
According to prosecutors, Hall admitted to sexually molesting an 11-year-old victim in 2016, and further admitted to molesting a second 11-year-old victim in 2018.
“This sentence is appropriate given the egregious nature of the offenses. As with most of these cases, nothing can make up for the damage caused to young victims but it does provide some justice as it is in the upper range of sentencing allowed for this type of crime," Gibson County Prosecutor Michael Cochren said. "I am constantly amazed at the bravery shown by young victims who are willing to stand up to their abusers and tell the court and the world what was done to them to hold them accountable. I would like to thank Detective Mike Hurt and the Princeton Police Department for investigating these cases passionately to help provide some degree of justice to our victims.”
Hall's sentencing follows a guilty plea submitted on Wednesday. The prosecutor's office says Hall pleaded guilty to two counts of child molestation.