Princeton Parks Department Asking for Help After String of Vandalisms

The Princeton Indiana Parks and Recreation Department is asking the public to keep an eye out after a recent string of vandalisms.
The parks department says someone has been smashing the toilets in the public restrooms at KiddieLand and Lafayette Park.
According to the parks department's post asking for help, eight toilets were smashed at the parks over the last six months.
The parks department said that it's planning to install security cameras outside of the restrooms to see who's going in and out, but that with the high amount of foot traffic at the parks, it could still be difficult to pinpoint the culprit.
Anyone with information on the vandalisms can call the parks department at (812) 664-1830.