Princeton Police Department partners with local restaurant to encourage good behavior from youth

The Princeton Police Department in Princeton, Indiana, is partnering up with a local restaurant to encourage good behavior from kids in the community.
PPD says it's partnering up with Klinkers Hometown Bar and Grill this summer. If a PPD Officer sees a youth in the community doing good, the department says they will be issued a "ticket."
Unlike a normal ticket from police, the department says these tickets will be redeemable for a free dirt pudding at Klinkers.
"Any youth in our community this summer seen picking up trash, pulling weeds, helping another friend out in some way to improve our community, or anything to police officer perceives to be good behavior, will be issued a 'ticket'," a statement from the police department says.
PPD says the program is starting immediately, and continuing through Aug. 1.