Princeton Police Participating in One-Day Campaign Against Distracted Driving

The Princeton Police Department says it's participating in a one-day campaign against distracted driving.
PPD says drivers should expect to see increased roving and high-visibility patrols on Thursday, April 7, during the one-day crackdown on hands-free violations.
The police department says it will be looking for drivers doing any activities that might take their attention away from safely operating their vehicle, including anything from eating to listening to loud music, to more recent trends like "vlogging" or video blogging.
"We're sending a clear message that driving with anything less than your full attention is dangerous and unacceptable," Princeton Police Chief Derek McGraw said. "Distracted driving kills and is completely preventable. It's important to keep in mind the next time you feel the need to send a text or check your email when behind the wheel."
While any form of distracted driving can be dangerous, the police department says texting continues to be the biggest problem, especially among younger drivers.
The police department says the campaign is in cooperation with the Gibson County Traffic Safety Partnership, which is joining forces with law enforcement agencies across the country for the enforcement campaign.