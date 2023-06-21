Princeton's Pride Saturday has caused controversy

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEVV) - A pride event in the city of Princeton is facing some fierce backlash. A group of residents are upset that children of all ages are able to attend the event.
Residents unsuccessfully tried to have the pride event age-restricted. When they hit a roadblock, they decided to create their own family-friendly event.
Over the years, pride events have faced repercussions. Conservative activists are concerned the celebrations will only cause a negative effect.
“Faith, Family, and Freedom” event coordinator, David Langham, says “There were a lot of people in the community concerned about what was going on over there so we just thought this would be a good alternative for that.”
Pride events began in the late 1960s as a way to celebrate the L-G-B-T-Q rights movement. Pride event organizers in Princeton say they are mindful of those concerns and have planned an appropriate event.
One of the pride event planners, Aubrey Greentree, says “I have considered everybody's concerns when we have planned this event. We have definitely made it an ally festival. We want to let Gibson county know that they have a community here that loves and supports them.”
Both of these events will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Bicentennial Park and Lafayette Pavilion.