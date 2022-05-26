Producer of the Masked Singer Live chats with 44News This Morning ahead of Evansville tour stop

The Masked Singer National Tour will be hitting the road starting this weekend, dazzling audiences in 50 cities.
One of their stops will happen in Evansville Tuesday, May 31 at the Old National Events Plaza.
Producer Mark Swainhart joined 44News This Morning on Thursday to talk about the popular prime time program, and how it will translate for a live audience.
Swainhart breaks down the shows format, and the challenges they face getting the right sound out of the singers, despite wearing elaborate disguises as they perform.
For more information on tour dates, tickets, and the event, visit themaskedsingertour.com.