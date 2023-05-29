Program to help Indiana veteran families to overcome educational financial hardships

Summer program in Indiana looks to help veteran families with education for their children.
Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs has launched Operation Back To School MFRF. From June 1st to August 31, Indiana veteran families that experience financial hardship can apply for $500 per dependent child for back-to-school expenses for upcoming school year.
Families with children going to Kindergarten through 12th Grade up to age 18 or full-time college students up to age 23 can apply. The dependent must live in the veteran's home.
More information on requirements and ability to fill out the application can be located: https://www.in.gov/dva/files/2023-BTS-app.pdf