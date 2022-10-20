Program will put thousands of shoes on the feet of Evansville area kids

A tradition of providing shoes for students in the EVSC continues this year.
The organization "Cops Connecting With Kids" teamed up with Shoe Sensation and Rally Point Events to give shoes to thousands of Evansville area children.
Organizers say the program is called "Kicks for Kids" and its goal is to ensure as many as children as possible will have a new pair of shoes.
This year Rally Point Events presented the PBR Rodeo at the Evansville Ford Center and with the help of the Evansville Police Department, they were able to get more than 3,100 pairs of shoes that will go directly to local area children.
Next week, those shoes will be passed out to the students.
A total of 8 EVSC elementary schools will be on the receiving end of this charitable act.