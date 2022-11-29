 Skip to main content
Progress being made on downtown Evansville park project

Evansville

Toyota announced the launch of the next phase of their Trinity Storm Water Park project.

 

Work is currently underway at the site of the former Trinity church at 3rd and Court St. in downtown Evansville.

This next phase of the project involves  installing of the storm water storage facility and water line replacement.

The park was designed by two former Bosse High School students. It will help divert millions of gallons of storm water from going into the Ohio River.

"When we have a rain event, those pipes get surcharged. too much water gets in there and it has to be released and that's an overflow. we have to stop doing that. so this project here will help us take around 26 million gallons a year of rain water out of our combined system and just in to this, what we call, green infrastructure storage tank," said Lane Young, Executive Director of Evansville Water and Sewer Utility.

A fundraising effort is underway for the remaining costs of building the park.

