Progress is being made on new sports complex in Hopkins County

Construction crews in Madisonville took advantage of the gorgeous spring-like temperatures to get some concrete work doNE on the site of the future sports complex.
The Madisonville-Hopkins County Sports Complex is an approximately $15-million project that will provide a sports facility for the community.
The City of Madisonville offered an update and announced the concrete work is underway this week.
We've also learned that underground utilities have all been installed for all areas of the sports complex.
The project is located in Madisonville in Midtown Commons, just off I-69.