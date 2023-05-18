Proposal could make ADUs legal in Evansville

Under current law in Evansville, so-called "tiny homes" or separate dwellings that share the land of a bigger home, are illegal.
44News recently spoke with one of the sponsors of a proposed Evansville city ordinance that would allow accessory dwelling units, or ADUS in the city.
An ADU is similar to an in-law suite or small guest house; an add-on in the yard of an existing homestead. That's something that's currently not allowed in city limits.
The councilor representing the 3rd ward is Zac Heronemus.
He is a co-author of the bill and he is also the executive director of Aurora, an organization providing services to those experiencing homelessness.
"Every bit of housing that is provided and available helps organizations like Aurora and many in this community," he said.
His mission, and part of the city's comprehensive plan is to boost the affordable housing supply.
Under current zoning restrictions, there can be one single-family dwelling per platted lot or ground and one duplex. That means accessory dwelling ADUS are not currently legal.
"This ordinance is vital for a multitude of reasons not only for the opportunities to provide low-cost affordable housing but to help us really tackle the 5,500 units needed in this community," Heronemus said.
ADU is the legal term for a secondary home that shares the lot of a larger, primary home.
These units cannot be bought or sold separately from the land but they can be rented out for extra income or be available to house a family member or other loved one.
There will be regulations to keep it from becoming an ADU "free for all."
Those rules include only one unit per lot of at least 5,000 square feet.
ADUS can't be built on an empty lot, another home has to be there.
The units must be between 400 and 800 square feet.
The ordinance specifically excludes certain structures or dwellings including shipping containers, mobile homes, boats, and other similar dwellings.
The ordinance will have its first reading Monday at the Evansville City Council meeting.